Watch: Mahjong, Mindfulness, & Winter Events

In the latest episode of Discover Saratoga’s Destination Saratoga: All Access podcast, host MacKenzie Zarzycki is joined by Saratoga Living Editor Natalie Moore at Henry Street Taproom to talk all things Saratoga—from winter events and new restaurant openings to local trends shaping the community. The conversation touches on Dry January, mindfulness, screen fatigue, and the resurgence of Mahjong, while spotlighting local businesses like Elody, Saratoga Arms, and the grand opening of The Hi-Note bar. Watch the episode here: