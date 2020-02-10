‘I Do!’ 2020: A Once-In-A-Lifetime Wedding Weekend In Saratoga Springs

For our 2020 “I Do!” magazine section, saratoga living created a unique wedding lookbook in and around Saratoga Springs. We shot on location at a number of the city’s top establishments, including the Pavilion Grand Hotel, Morrissey’s At The Adelphi, James & Sons Tobacconists and more. Find the amazing results below.
Scene 1: The Arrival
Shot on location on Pavillion Row outside the Pavilion Grand Hotel
Models: Lauren, Arizona, Taylor, Tatiana, Jonah, Perry, Joey, Josh
Women’s clothing from Lifestyles Of Saratoga and Caroline and Main
Men’s clothing from Union Hall Supply Company
Driver Rick Sassone and SUVs from Superior Sedan Service
Scene 2: Bachelorette Party
Shot on location at Morrissey’s At The Adelphi
Clothing from The Pink Paddock
Tatiana: Lilly Pulitzer Abree Peplum Dress in “Prosecco Pink Lagoon Jacquard”
Taylor: Lilly Pulitzer Dalsey Skirt Set in “Gold Metallic Blooming Floral Brocade”
Lauren: Lilly Pulitzer Franci High Collar Dress in “Bermuda Blue Lagoon Jacquard”
Arizona: Lilly Pulitzer Kasee Lace Dress in “Onyx Floral Loopy Lace”
Scene 3: Bachelor Party
Shot on location at James & Sons Tobacconists
Clothing from Saratoga Saddlery & International Boutiques
Josh: St. Croix shirt
Perry: 7 Downie St. shirt
Joey: Robert Graham shirt and 7 Downie St. jacket
Jonah: Au Noir shirt
Scene 4: Rehearsal Dinner
Shot on location at Fish At 30 Lake
Women’s clothing and accessories from Violet’s Of Saratoga
Men’s clothing from The National By Saratoga National Golf Club
Joe (Father of the Groom), wearing Jos. A Bank
Centerpiece by Boston & Burke Floral Design
Scene 5: Getting Ready: Ladies
Shot on location at The Pavilion Grand
Wedding dress custom-made for Lily Saratoga by Enaura Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses from Lily Saratoga
Heels by Badgley Mischka from Lily Saratoga
Makeup styling by Make Me Fabulous
Robes and slippers provided by Pavilion Grand Hotel
Charcuterie board by The Bistro At The Pavilion Grand
Scene 6: Getting Ready: Men
Shot on location at Vinny’s Barbershop Of Saratoga
Barbers: Tristan Saunders, Vincenzo Federico, Matthew Shufelt
Groom wearing shirt from Union Hall Supply Company
Scene 7: “I Do!”
Shot on location at Walt & Whitman Brewing
Mayor Meg Kelly wearing Lifestyles Of Saratoga
Wedding dress custom-made for Lily Saratoga by Enaura Bridal
Women’s clothing from Lily Saratoga
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear
Flowers by Boston & Burke Floral Design
Scene 8: First Dance
Shot on location at Walt & Whitman Brewing
Mayor Meg Kelly wearing Lifestyles Of Saratoga
Vocalist/Entertainer Garland Nelson
Wedding dress custom-made for Lily Saratoga
by Enaura BridalWomen’s clothing from Lily Saratoga
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear
Flowers by Boston & Burke Floral Design
Scene 9: Party Time
Shot on location at Putnam Place
Women’s clothing from Piper Boutique
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear
Scene 10: And, We’re Out!
Shot on location at Putnam Place
Driver Dan Myslewic and BMW from Superior Sedan Service
“Just Married” sign by Starry Eyed Letter Co.
Women’s clothing from Piper Boutique
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear
Styling by Austin Bayliss exclusively for saratoga living
Models:
Taylor Moore
Lauren Petrask
Arizona Santiago
Tatiana Roupas
Joey Moore
Jonah Bayliss
Perry Rayner
Josh Goodbred
Joe Moore
saratoga living “I Do!” Directory
Pavilion Grand Hotel
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2727
paviliongrandhotel.com
Union Hall Supply Company
437 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.581.9955
unionhallsupplyco.com
Lifestyles Of Saratoga
436 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.584.4665
lifestylesofsaratoga.com
Caroline and Main
438 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.450.7350
carolineandmain.com
Superior Sedan Services
10 Cooks Ct, Waterford
518.378.8573
superior-sedan.com
James & Sons Tobacconists
360 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.581.7274
jamesandsonstobacco.com
Saratoga Saddlery &
International Boutiques
506 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.580.4522
saratogasaddlery.com
Morrissey’s At The Adelphi
365 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.678.6000
morrisseyslounge.com
Pink Paddock
358 Broadway #101,
Saratoga Springs
518.587.4344
Fish At 30 Lake
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.539.3474
30lake.com
The National By Saratoga
National Golf Club
548 Union Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.4653
nationalofsaratoga.com
Violet’s Of Saratoga
494 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.584.4838
violetsofsaratoga.com
Jos A. Bank
358 Broadway #102,
Saratoga Springs
518.226.0268
josbank.com
Boston & Burke Floral Design
128 Schroon River Rd, Warrensburg
518.232.4711
bostonandburke.com
Vinny’s Barbershop Of Saratoga
57 Railroad Pl, Saratoga Springs
518.306.5299
vinnysbarbershopny.com
Make Me Fabulous
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2626
makemefabulous.com
The Bistro At Pavilion Grand
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2727
paviliongrandhotel.com
Austin Bayliss Catering & Cakes
Instagram: @austinbaylisscakes
Lily Saratoga
6 Franklin Sq, Saratoga Springs
518.587.5017
lilysaratoga.com
Walt & Whitman Brewing
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.682.3602
waltandwhitmanbrewing.com
Jonathan Reid Menswear
578 Aviation Mall Rd, Suite 32, Queensbury
518.793.9171
jonathanreidmenswear.com
Garland Nelson
518.583.8102
garlandnelson.com
Putnam Place
63 Putnam St, Saratoga Springs
518.886.9585
putnamplace.com
Piper Boutique
441 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.450.1152
piperboutique.com
Starry Eyed Letter Co.
518.749.1525
starryeyedletterco.com
Dori Fitzpatrick Photography
518.813.5455
doriftizpatrick.com