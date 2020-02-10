fbpx

‘I Do!’ 2020: A Once-In-A-Lifetime Wedding Weekend In Saratoga Springs

Check out the stunning pictorial, which includes everything from the bachelorette party to the main event.

Celebrating a Saratoga Wedding Weekend (yep, that's Mayor Meg Kelly officiating). (Dori Fitzpatrick)

For our 2020 “I Do!” magazine section, saratoga living created a unique wedding lookbook in and around Saratoga Springs. We shot on location at a number of the city’s top establishments, including the Pavilion Grand Hotel, Morrissey’s At The Adelphi, James & Sons Tobacconists and more. Find the amazing results below.

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 1: The Arrival

Shot on location on Pavillion Row outside the Pavilion Grand Hotel
Models: Lauren, Arizona, Taylor, Tatiana, Jonah, Perry, Joey, Josh

Women’s clothing from Lifestyles Of Saratoga and Caroline and Main
Men’s clothing from Union Hall Supply Company

Driver Rick Sassone and SUVs from Superior Sedan Service

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 2: Bachelorette Party

Shot on location at Morrissey’s At The Adelphi

Clothing from The Pink Paddock
Tatiana: Lilly Pulitzer Abree Peplum Dress in “Prosecco Pink Lagoon Jacquard”
Taylor: Lilly Pulitzer Dalsey Skirt Set in “Gold Metallic Blooming Floral Brocade”
Lauren: Lilly Pulitzer Franci High Collar Dress in “Bermuda Blue Lagoon Jacquard”
Arizona: Lilly Pulitzer Kasee Lace Dress in “Onyx Floral Loopy Lace”

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 3: Bachelor Party

Shot on location at James & Sons Tobacconists

Clothing from Saratoga Saddlery & International Boutiques
Josh: St. Croix shirt
Perry: 7 Downie St. shirt
Joey: Robert Graham shirt and 7 Downie St. jacket
Jonah: Au Noir shirt

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 4: Rehearsal Dinner

Shot on location at Fish At 30 Lake

Women’s clothing and accessories from Violet’s Of Saratoga
Men’s clothing from The National By Saratoga National Golf Club
Joe (Father of the Groom), wearing Jos. A Bank

Centerpiece by Boston & Burke Floral Design

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 5: Getting Ready: Ladies

Shot on location at The Pavilion Grand

Wedding dress custom-made for Lily Saratoga by Enaura Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses from Lily Saratoga
Heels by Badgley Mischka from Lily Saratoga
Makeup styling by Make Me Fabulous
Robes and slippers provided by Pavilion Grand Hotel

Charcuterie board by The Bistro At The Pavilion Grand

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 6: Getting Ready: Men

Shot on location at Vinny’s Barbershop Of Saratoga
Barbers: Tristan Saunders, Vincenzo Federico, Matthew Shufelt

Groom wearing shirt from Union Hall Supply Company

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 7: “I Do!”

Shot on location at Walt & Whitman Brewing

Mayor Meg Kelly wearing Lifestyles Of Saratoga
Wedding dress custom-made for Lily Saratoga by Enaura Bridal
Women’s clothing from Lily Saratoga
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear

Flowers by Boston & Burke Floral Design

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 8: First Dance

Shot on location at Walt & Whitman Brewing

Mayor Meg Kelly wearing Lifestyles Of Saratoga
Vocalist/Entertainer Garland Nelson

Wedding dress custom-made for Lily Saratoga
by Enaura BridalWomen’s clothing from Lily Saratoga
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear

Flowers by Boston & Burke Floral Design

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 9: Party Time

Shot on location at Putnam Place

Women’s clothing from Piper Boutique
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

Scene 10: And, We’re Out!

Shot on location at Putnam Place
Driver Dan Myslewic and BMW from Superior Sedan Service
“Just Married” sign by Starry Eyed Letter Co.

Women’s clothing from Piper Boutique
Men’s clothing from Jonathan Reid Menswear

Styling by Austin Bayliss exclusively for saratoga living

Models:
Taylor Moore
Lauren Petrask
Arizona Santiago
Tatiana Roupas
Joey Moore
Jonah Bayliss
Perry Rayner
Josh Goodbred
Joe Moore

saratoga living “I Do!” Directory

Pavilion Grand Hotel
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2727
paviliongrandhotel.com

Union Hall Supply Company
437 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.581.9955
unionhallsupplyco.com

Lifestyles Of Saratoga
436 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.584.4665
lifestylesofsaratoga.com

Caroline and Main
438 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.450.7350
carolineandmain.com

Superior Sedan Services
10 Cooks Ct, Waterford
518.378.8573
superior-sedan.com

James & Sons Tobacconists
360 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.581.7274
jamesandsonstobacco.com

Saratoga Saddlery &
International Boutiques
506 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.580.4522
saratogasaddlery.com

Morrissey’s At The Adelphi
365 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.678.6000
morrisseyslounge.com

Pink Paddock
358 Broadway #101,
Saratoga Springs
518.587.4344

Fish At 30 Lake
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.539.3474
30lake.com

The National By Saratoga
National Golf Club
548 Union Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.4653
nationalofsaratoga.com

Violet’s Of Saratoga
494 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.584.4838
violetsofsaratoga.com

Jos A. Bank
358 Broadway #102,
Saratoga Springs
518.226.0268
josbank.com

Boston & Burke Floral Design
128 Schroon River Rd, Warrensburg
518.232.4711
bostonandburke.com

Vinny’s Barbershop Of Saratoga
57 Railroad Pl, Saratoga Springs
518.306.5299
vinnysbarbershopny.com

Make Me Fabulous
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2626
makemefabulous.com

The Bistro At Pavilion Grand
30 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.583.2727
paviliongrandhotel.com

Austin Bayliss Catering & Cakes
Instagram: @austinbaylisscakes

Lily Saratoga
6 Franklin Sq, Saratoga Springs
518.587.5017
lilysaratoga.com

Walt & Whitman Brewing
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
518.682.3602
waltandwhitmanbrewing.com

Jonathan Reid Menswear
578 Aviation Mall Rd, Suite 32, Queensbury
518.793.9171
jonathanreidmenswear.com

Garland Nelson
518.583.8102
garlandnelson.com

Putnam Place
63 Putnam St, Saratoga Springs
518.886.9585
putnamplace.com

Piper Boutique
441 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
518.450.1152
piperboutique.com

Starry Eyed Letter Co.
518.749.1525
starryeyedletterco.com

Dori Fitzpatrick Photography
518.813.5455
doriftizpatrick.com

