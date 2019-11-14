Wellspring Hosts A Party For Girlfriends

Nothing beats a girls’ night out that supports an amazing cause! On November 8, area women came together to celebrate Wellspring’s annual Girlfriend Helping Girlfriends event at Longfellows. This year’s get-together featured a fashion show starring local women, shopping at pop-up shops from 20 local stores and vendors, raffles and, of course, food and drinks provided by Longfellows. All proceeds from the evening will be used to support Wellspring’s programs and services, which help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and increase awareness about these issues.

Olivia Mendlinger Olivia Mendlinger is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.