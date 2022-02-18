fbpx

The Adelphi’s Women’s Wine Club Returns

Monthly meetings are open to the public and feature presentations by local vino experts.

Instead of pouring just one varietal or spirit per evening, there is always a variety of wines to choose from at Women's Wine Club meetings.

The Adelphi’s Women’s Wine Club has come roaring back with a vino-soaked vengeance after taking an extended break due to COVID. Originally conjured up as a semi-serious, private tasting society, the group has morphed into a sophisticated (and open-to-the-public) social club. The new format is loose: a welcome bubbly such as The Adelphi’s own champagne, a heaping spread of food for grazing, loads of bottles of wine to choose from, and a 15-minute educational piece with a local spirits expert—when that works out. “It’s slightly different each time,” says the hotel’s general manager, Helen Watson, who founded the club. “And the new format allows us to partner with great local women.” The club welcomed Lisa Elovich, the beloved owner of One With Life Organic Tequila, in the fall, and whiskey guru Holly Seidewand, co-owner of the new downtown shop First Fill Spirits,  on January 19. The group meets one Wednesday a month (check theadelphihotel.com for details), and solo sippers are welcome. “I’m there to facilitate introductions,” Watson says. “Before COVID, many club members met a lot of friends there. Some are new to town, a lot own their own businesses We’re getting back to that.”

Abby Tegnelia

Abby Tegnelia is the chief executive officer of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living. She previously worked at New York magazine, Glamour and Us Weekly, and has contributed to Marie Claire, Women's Wear Daily and Maxim.

