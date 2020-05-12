fbpx

NYRA’s Belmont Park Opens Main Track For Training

NYRA is still planning on holding a spring/summer meet, likely without fans, at the track.

Belmont Stakes
The main track at Belmont Park has opened, but there has been no word on when the spring/summer meet with begin. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

With Saratoga racing fans still unsure about the future of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course—at last we heard, there might be a fan-less meet in the Spa City this summer—another one of the triumvirate of New York Racing Association (NYRA) tracks looks to be gearing up for live racing without fans.

As of Tuesday, May 12, the main track at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, on Long Island, has opened for training, with horsemen and their prized Thoroughbreds onsite, preparing for the kickoff of the spring/summer meet, which still remains delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A date has yet to be set for the start of the Belmont meet, though racing fans may have gotten a sneak-peek, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled an interactive map during his May 11 press briefing, which identified the regions in the state that have been cleared to reopen, after the statewide lockdown order expires this Friday, May 15. Long Island has reached five out of the seven criteria needed by a region to reopen. These include: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations (or a three-day average of less than 15 new hospitalizations); a 14-day decline in hospitalized deaths (or a three-day average of under five new ones); a three-day rolling average of under two new hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents; the share of total hospital beds available is under the 30 percent threshold; the share of total ICU beds available is under the 30 percent threshold; 30 residents per 1,000 that are being tested monthly (seven-day average of new tests per day); and 30 contact tracers per 100,000 resident (or to meet the current infection rate).

Interestingly, both Long Island, the site of Belmont, and the Capital Region, the site of Saratoga Race Course, have just two criteria left to meet before they can start their phased reopening. But the phased reopening will likely take weeks, even months, to accomplish, and it’s unclear whether any “attractive nuisances,” such as a racetrack, will be allowed to open during any phase.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 