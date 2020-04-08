‘Saratoga Living’ Quarantinis: Delayed Patio Season

Next up in Saratoga Living‘s quaratini series comes from the best of the best: Adelphi Hotel bar manager Tim Everhardt. (You may remember him from our Saratoga Gives Back event in December, where he served up what attendees voted Saratoga’s Next Great Saratoga Cocktail, the Saratoga Smash.) Since Everhardt can’t be slinging drinks from behind the Morrissey’s bar, he’s chosen to share his mixology wisdom with the social distancers of Saratoga, presenting a tequila cocktail he calls “Delayed Patio Season.”

Delayed Patio Season

2 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Strawberry-kiwi syrup

1/2 oz. Lime juice

1/4 oz. Tangerine juice

Egg white

Slice of kiwi

Combine the first five ingredients and reverse dry shake (shake it once with ice, strain it and then shake again with no ice). Pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of kiwi!

—Submitted by Tim Everhardt, Adelphi Hotel Bar Manager

Want in on the fun? Saratoga Living wants your best quarantini recipes, and we’ll publish the best ones of the bunch on our website. You can send your recipes to editorial@saratogaliving.com (with a photo, if you have one).