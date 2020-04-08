fbpx

‘Saratoga Living’ Quarantinis: Delayed Patio Season

Adelphi Hotel Bar Manager Tim Everhardt dials in a tequila cocktail to spice up your quarantine.

Adelphi Bar Manager Tim Everhardt's Delayed Patio Season.

Next up in Saratoga Living‘s quaratini series comes from the best of the best: Adelphi Hotel bar manager Tim Everhardt. (You may remember him from our Saratoga Gives Back event in December, where he served up what attendees voted Saratoga’s Next Great Saratoga Cocktail, the Saratoga Smash.) Since Everhardt can’t be slinging drinks from behind the Morrissey’s bar, he’s chosen to share his mixology wisdom with the social distancers of Saratoga, presenting a tequila cocktail he calls “Delayed Patio Season.”

Delayed Patio Season

2 oz. Tequila
1 oz. Strawberry-kiwi syrup
1/2 oz. Lime juice
1/4 oz. Tangerine juice
Egg white
Slice of kiwi

Combine the first five ingredients and reverse dry shake (shake it once with ice, strain it and then shake again with no ice). Pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of kiwi!

—Submitted by Tim Everhardt, Adelphi Hotel Bar Manager

 

Want in on the fun? Saratoga Living wants your best quarantini recipes, and we’ll publish the best ones of the bunch on our website. You can send your recipes to editorial@saratogaliving.com (with a photo, if you have one).

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 