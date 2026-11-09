Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Lake Ridge Chef Scott Ringwood has been serving up inspired dishes like this crab and lobster cake appetizer in Round Lake for 25 years.

Chef Scott Ringwood’s Pretzel-crusted Crab and Lobster Cake

makes 8-10 cakes

Ingredients

For the crab and lobster cake

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red pepper

¼ cup diced scallion

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp pepper

1 Tbsp flour

1 tsp curry powder

16 oz can jumbo lump crab meat

8 oz diced lobster meat

Panko breadcrumbs

Crushed pretzels

For the curry mango aioli

½ cup mango puree

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ tsp curry

1 Tbsp chopped garlic

½ tsp lemon juice

Instructions

• To make the cakes, mix together all ingredients except the breadcrumbs and pretzels, and then add enough breadcrumbs to tighten up the mixture.

• Form into cakes and encrust in crushed pretzels.

• Pan fry in shallow oil until cooked through.

• To make the mango aioli, mix together all ingredients.

• Remove cakes from heat, plate, top with mango aioli, and serve.