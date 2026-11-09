Photography by Shawn LaChapelle
Chef Scott Ringwood’s Pretzel-crusted Crab and Lobster Cake
makes 8-10 cakes
Ingredients
For the crab and lobster cake
¼ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red pepper
¼ cup diced scallion
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp Dijon mustard
¼ tsp pepper
1 Tbsp flour
1 tsp curry powder
16 oz can jumbo lump crab meat
8 oz diced lobster meat
Panko breadcrumbs
Crushed pretzels
For the curry mango aioli
½ cup mango puree
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ tsp curry
1 Tbsp chopped garlic
½ tsp lemon juice
Instructions
• To make the cakes, mix together all ingredients except the breadcrumbs and pretzels, and then add enough breadcrumbs to tighten up the mixture.
• Form into cakes and encrust in crushed pretzels.
• Pan fry in shallow oil until cooked through.
• To make the mango aioli, mix together all ingredients.
• Remove cakes from heat, plate, top with mango aioli, and serve.