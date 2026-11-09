Remember when news broke that Gaffney’s had been sold, and we all sat around for months wondering what would come of the iconic Caroline Street bar? Then, out of the blue, a video appeared on our algorithms: an Instagram Reel featuring a bespectacled blonde walking down Caroline Street and into a gutted Gaffney’s, which was just starting to show signs of rebirth (peep the burgundy velvet wallpaper in The Parlor). As curious as I was about what was going on beyond Gaffney’s papered windows, I was even more interested in the person providing the sneak peek. Who was Steph Curtis, how did she get inside Gaffney’s, and why had I never heard of her before?

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