‘saratoga living’ Horoscopes: Lions And Horses, Oh My!

LEO

July 23-August 22

Everything Saratoga Springs is calling, Leo! Invites pour in requesting your presence. Everyone wants you at their event, whether it’s fun in the sun at the track or relaxing under the twinkling stars at an elegant late-night gala. You have an air of regality that attracts attention wherever you go. It’d be wise, however, to keep your ego in check, as there are several retrogrades happening now that are known to create misunderstandings, jumbled communications and unexpected delays. During this time even the best-laid plans can go awry. Make sure to find balance in your schedule: Too much celebrating can create complicated health issues. Things will improve by mid-to-late August, just in time for the Travers Stakes. You may have that bit of luck needed to win big in countless areas of your life. Go for it!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

With so much stirring under the surface, it’s making you reflective. Your intimate relationships are growing deeper and more spiritual. This summer, quiet gatherings at your home with friends are preferable to big soirées. Spend time in the Spa

City to rest and relax. You may also spontaneously travel abroad.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Been thinking about what you can do to help those in need? Consider a political run. (Seriously.) You have what it takes to win people over and a great sense of fairness. Achieve goals with focus and passion.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You have the power to attract attention in your career. You’ve been chomping at the bit to be recognized for your talents and efforts, and now’s your chance. Strut your stuff: your creativity is at a peak and your efforts will be noticed. You may have a sudden windfall of cash, so now’s the time to invest.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It’d be fitting for you to visit Saratoga Race Course this season, as your sign is symbolically half-man, half-horse. Furthermore, the horseshoe is a symbol of good luck, and generally, Sagittarians are especially lucky. Right now, you have luck in spades—capitalize on it.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Change is brewing and creating some intense upheaval in your life that may involve some legal trouble. Trying to force issues will be detrimental. Like the old proverb says, “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” Just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Change can be a positive thing.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It looks like you may have finally found someone who could hold your interest for the long haul and to whom you could make a commitment. He or she seems perfect, providing friendship, loyalty and mental stimulation, all of which are very important to you. Jump in!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you can harness your scattered thoughts and tap into your creativity, you’ll create some wonderful things for this world. There are plenty of solid friends and groups who could help make your dreams come true. Center yourself.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Romance and creativity go hand-in-hand this summer—have fun! Your career may take an unexpected turn, so sit tight. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Things will turn around and could end up being even better than you ever imagined.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You’ll gravitate toward your happy place this summer. The shakeups have been unsettling, and your home provides the best place to regroup. Take time to read. It may open your mind to a new path in life.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You’re at the starting gate and ready to race. All aspects of your life are looking good. You could find a partner (personal or business), who seems to have a lucky horseshoe around their neck and helps you to pursue your ambitions. Saddle up and hang on for the ride.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

This should be a time for family, love and pampering yourself. Enjoy excursions around the region with loved ones. Get healthy. Consider all propositions that come your way. There’s a lot to sort through. Trust your intuition.