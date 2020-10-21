SPAC’s Chef’s Table Harvest Dinner Is a Delicious Success (Photo Gallery)

After a mostly virtual social season this spring and summer in Saratoga Springs, 100 lucky guests were able to come together—while staying six feet apart, of course—for two elegant dinner seatings to celebrate the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

On October 13 and 14, SPAC hosted its inaugural Chef’s Table Harvest Dinner, featuring renowned local chefs Michael Blake, head chef at Yaddo and the Saratoga Supper Club, and Michele Hunter, executive chef of Hamlet & Ghost and winner of Food Network’s Chopped! earlier this year.

On both evenings, 50 guests were welcomed to SPAC’s new Pines Pavilion, which was fitted with vinyl tent walls and heat lamps to keep them nice and toasty. On the menu was a five-course, French-inspired, locally sourced meal. The dinner started off with cocktails by Albany Distilling Company, and highlights included a second course of monkfish and polenta; and a third course featuring a 2013 Turley Zinfandel paired with Duo of Hudson Valley Duck. Guests enjoyed a Breton Pound Cake for dessert, followed by an “Au Revoir” bourbon cocktail called With Sage Comes Knowledge.

