‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates the Return of Parties at Summer Kickoff Event

After more than a year of face mask–wearing, sitting six feet apart from one another and general non-merriment, parties are officially back! And boy, was Saratoga ready. Saratoga Living celebrated the city’s great post-COVID comeback at its Summer Kickoff and issue release party at Putnam Place on June 3, welcoming an array of guests who swapped out their work-from-home sweatpants for their flashiest pandemic purchases. The event was sponsored by Good Karma Studio, Stress Fracture and Daley’s on Yates.

The evening’s festivities began at 7pm sharp, with an upbeat performance by Garland Nelson and the Soul Session trio. Guests were treated to a complimentary vodka cocktail—the “Orange you Glad it’s not 2020?”—upon arrival, plus beer samples by Northway Brewing Co. On the food front, Whitman Brewing was serving up pizza, Fat Paulie’s Deli was slinging sandwiches, Bare Blends satisfied sweets lovers with smoothie bowls and lemon bar bliss balls, and Daley’s on Yates provided a sit-down Italian dinner of chicken piccata, eggplant parmesan and more.

At around 8:15pm, aerialists from Albany’s Good Karma Studio took to the silks and hoop (features that hung from the center of the Putnam Place ceiling) for a gravity-defying performance. They even poured a few glasses of Champagne from way up high! Saratoga Living CEO Abby Tegnelia and Empire Media Network chairman Tony Ianniello gave guests an official welcome from the stage, and picked the winner of the night’s raffle: four box seats for SPAC’s September 18 Dave Matthews Band concert. They also encouraged party-goers to step outside the club and into Stress Fracture’s mobile stress relief room, where each person got five “breakables” to throw against a wall, and to bid in the silent auction, which featured another set of box seats to Dave Matthews at SPAC, a Travers poster signed by artist Greg Montgomery and framed by Kettlewell & Edwards, three nights at Albany’s new Argus Hotel and a beauty/grooming collection featuring products by Fré Skincare.

Another highlight of the night was something that we once took for granted: the red-carpeted party pic station. After being cooped up at home for so long, guests loved seeing one another and being seen, and took plenty of photos on the red carpet and with the blowup of Saratoga Living‘s summer issue, featuring Saratogians Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, co-founders of wellness brand Golde. (The real-life Trinity and Issey also made an appearance at the party.) Click through the gallery at the top of this page to see the shots and relive the unofficial start of summer.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.