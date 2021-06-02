5 Things to Know About Saratoga, Wyoming

You’ve already gotten to know Utah’s Saratoga Springs. What about Wyoming’s Saratoga? Find out below.

1. To get to the town of Saratoga, WY from the state capital of Cheyenne, you travel about two hours west-northwest through Albany County.

2. The town’s name was derived from the Iroquois word Sarachtoue, which translates to “place of miraculous water in the rock,” and for good reason: It’s home to multiple public and private mineral hot springs.

3.For more than 30 years, Saratoga was home to a quarter-mile horse racing event that featured two-horse teams pulling chariots (think harness racing, but with two horses). In 2017, the town discontinued the event, and a new equine sporting event took its place: the Saratoga Skijoring Races, which involve a skier being pulled around a course by a horse.

4. Saratoga is located between the Sierra Madre and Snowy mountain ranges, making it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The North Platte River, known for its blue-ribbon trout fishing, passes right through town and features several public access fishing spots.

5. Other annual events include Saratoga’s Ice Fishing Derby (held on Saratoga Lake), the Woodchopper’s Jamboree and Rodeo (yes, woodchopping and a rodeo), and the Steinley Cup Microbrew Festival (the winning microbrewery goes home with the coveted Steinley Cup). The Upper North Platte River Valley, in which Saratoga is located, is known as the “Good Times Valley.”