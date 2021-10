Dorinda Medley Returns to Saratoga for Book Signing and Meet-and-Greet Event

On October 6, 2019 fans of The Real Housewives of New York City showed up to Prime at Saratoga National by the dozens for the chance to meet Dorinda Medley, star of the Bravo TV show. That day was forever dubbed “Dorinda Medley Day” by Commissioner of Finance Michele Madigan, who stood in for the mayor, and, clearly, Saratoga Dorinda fans haven’t forgotten.

On September 29, 2021, just one week before her Saratoga-specific holiday, Dorinda returned to the Spa City for a meet-and-greet and book-signing event, hosted by Saratoga Living at The Adelphi Hotel. After checking in at The Adelphi on Thursday afternoon, Dorinda walked down Broadway to Complexions Spa for Beauty & Wellness, where she was glammed up for the evening’s festivities. Back at The Adelphi, Dorinda had the opportunity to finally meet Meg Kelly, the mayor of Saratoga Springs, who hadn’t been able to attend the Dorinda Medley Day party back in 2019. Dorinda retreated back to her room upstairs, and at 5pm sharp the first group of guests—all of whom were wearing Dorinda wigs, no less—arrived, eager to meet the “hostess with the mostest.” As the party filled up, guests snacked on passed hors d’oeuvres by The Adelphi and a signature Old Fashioned drink made with Bluestone Manor Bourbon, Dorinda’s brand-new bourbon named for her home in The Berkshires. (Bluestone Manor Bourbon will soon be available for purchase at Purdy’s—shoot us an email at [email protected] to be added to the list to receive updates!)

At around 5:45pm, the woman of the hour arrived to much fanfare. Saratoga Living CEO Abby Tegnelia welcomed everyone to The Adelphi, and passed the mic over to Dorinda, who spoke about how much she loves Saratoga and The Adelphi, and how glad she is to be back. She then sat down at a table covered with copies of her brand-new memoir, Make It Nice, and began the meet-and-greet and book-signing portion of the evening. Guests standing in line discussed how nervous they were to meet their favorite former Housewife, and a few teared up upon meeting their idol. One guest asked Dorinda to dedicate the book to her daughter, because she hopes to have a relationship with her similar to the one Dorinda has with her own daughter, Hannah.

Seemingly before you could say “Clip!” the evening was over, happy fans dispersing with copies of the memoir and Dorinda’s very own stain kits in hand. Needless to say, Dorinda made it nice.

