fbpx

‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Claire Reinfurt (second from right), one of the 'Saratoga Living' cover stars, with friends at Fan Fest. (Rose Merjos)
View Gallery 8 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-7_Web

Tailgate and Party owner Kirsten Lambert, with her husband, a.k.a. 'The Picnic Pros.'(Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-2_Web

Brothers Gavin (left) and Brody Santiago, a.k.a. 'The Young and the Restless' fans. (Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-3_Web

Two of our cover stars, Just the Tip Saratoga Co-owners Brittany and Dan Furman, with their three-month-old baby, Madison. (Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-4_Web

Two Fan Fest guests enjoying the Putnam Place patio. (Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-5_Web

Moby Rick's and Trattoria Fortunata serve up delicious food to Fan Fest guests. (Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-6_Web

Scenes from Fan Fest. (Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-8_Web

Fan Fest is starting to fill up. (Rose Merjos)

Source:
Saratoga Living
‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

On the evening of August 3, guests gathered at Putnam Place to pay tribute to the world's greatest racing fans.

Fan-Fest-10_Web

93 WSC The Legend DJ Jason Irwin gets Putnam Place pumping. (Rose Merjos)

Source:

Were you there tonight? Saratoga Living hosted its first annual Fan Fest, presented by NYRA Bets, celebrating the “Year of the Fan.” The event took place at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs and honored what can only be described as the most faithful racing fans in the world.

Fans of all stripes, decked out in track attire, ventured to Downtown Saratoga not only to celebrate the return of racing fans to Saratoga Race Course, but also to honor the late, great Marylou Whitney, who left us too soon in 2019 (for the uninitiated, August 3 marks “Marylou Whitney Day” each year). Plus, there was a special “Saratoga Hall of Fans,” leading up to the front door, where some of our latest issue’s stars could pose for their picture.

Also onsite for the festivities was professional handicapper Jeanne Wood, to help handicap fans’ upcoming week at the track (August 3 was a dark day).

Fans didn’t leave hungry or thirsty, as the event featured seafood from Moby Rick’s, Italian fare from Saratoga newbie Trattoria Fortunata, bagels from Uncommon Grounds and ice cream from Stewart’s Shops. Fans were also treated to beer tastings with Northway Brewing Co. and spirits samples from Cooperstown Distilling. And the night’s entertainment was provided by 93 WSC The Legend DJ Jason Irwin.

Swipe through some images from the big night by clicking on the image above.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 