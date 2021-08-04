‘Saratoga Living’ Celebrates Saratoga Racing Fans, Marylou Whitney Day at First Annual Fan Fest

Were you there tonight? Saratoga Living hosted its first annual Fan Fest, presented by NYRA Bets, celebrating the “Year of the Fan.” The event took place at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs and honored what can only be described as the most faithful racing fans in the world.

Fans of all stripes, decked out in track attire, ventured to Downtown Saratoga not only to celebrate the return of racing fans to Saratoga Race Course, but also to honor the late, great Marylou Whitney, who left us too soon in 2019 (for the uninitiated, August 3 marks “Marylou Whitney Day” each year). Plus, there was a special “Saratoga Hall of Fans,” leading up to the front door, where some of our latest issue’s stars could pose for their picture.

Also onsite for the festivities was professional handicapper Jeanne Wood, to help handicap fans’ upcoming week at the track (August 3 was a dark day).

Fans didn’t leave hungry or thirsty, as the event featured seafood from Moby Rick’s, Italian fare from Saratoga newbie Trattoria Fortunata, bagels from Uncommon Grounds and ice cream from Stewart’s Shops. Fans were also treated to beer tastings with Northway Brewing Co. and spirits samples from Cooperstown Distilling. And the night’s entertainment was provided by 93 WSC The Legend DJ Jason Irwin.

Swipe through some images from the big night by clicking on the image above.