Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum to Reopen July 10

Saratoga recently saw the return of its performing arts scene—see: Saratoga Jazz Fest, Opera Saratoga and Live Nation show announcements aplenty. But tomorrow, July 10, will mark the official comeback of the city’s fine art scene as The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College reopens to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tang, a Capital Region pioneer in interdisciplinary exploration, will debut a slate of new exhibitions and events that will keep you and your art-deprived family immersed in the arts all summer long. Here’s a closer look at what’s going on:

At the Galleries

The museum’s new solo exhibits will feature work by Sarah Cain and Ellsworth Kelly. Opener 33: Sarah Cain—Enter the Center is a survey of work by acclaimed Los Angeles-based artist Sarah Cain, who explores and expands upon traditional ideas of painting, often modifying canvases by cutting and braiding, painting on all sides and adding talismanic objects. Ellsworth Kelly: Postcards, on the other hand, is the first collection of collaged postcards created by the late Ellsworth Kelly, one of the most important American artists of the 20th century. From 1949–2005, Kelly made hundreds of postcard works that show a playful, unbounded space of creative freedom.

Family Saturdays

On Saturdays from July 17–August 14, you and your family can look at artwork in the museum, discuss and share ideas, and engage in a hands-on activity inspired by those conversations as part of a free, 90-minute Family Saturdays workshop. Family Saturdays are suitable for children ages 5 and older, so be prepared to get messy and have fun!

Upbeat on the Roof

The Tang’s lawn concert series will return for its 20th season and feature performances by a vibrant and diverse range of regional musicians over four Thursday evenings from July 29–August 19. This year’s lineup includes Albany-based dream pop band Laveda, blues singer Thomasina Winslow, the lo-fi solo project Sun Is Poison and Southern-style gospel group Heavenly Echoes. Shows begin at 6pm and attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs and their own food.

Tang at Home Studios

Looking for a fun way to spend Sundays at home? The Tang’s free online art program, offered every Sunday from July 18–August 15, gives you and your family the chance to engage in art-making activities and share your creations over Zoom.

