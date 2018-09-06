The Calendar: Saratoga Wine & Food Festival Edition

David Ortiz with fellow Arias Wine Co-founder, Peter Ianniello, at a meet-and-greet similar to the one he'll have at the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival. (Gopal Patel)

Though the track season is now over—and the Saratoga summer is winding down—the fun here never truly ends (I should know; I’m The Calendar’s author). Get your physical and smartphone calendars ready, because this week’s pick is can’t-miss territory: the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, September 7-9, presented by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and title sponsor (yours truly!) saratoga living.

The event will feature guest appearances by Boston Red Sox slugger (and saratoga living cover star) David “Big Papi” Ortiz, celebrity chefs David Burke and Todd English, event planner extraordinaire (and saratoga living Design Editor!) Colin Cowie and a breathtaking exhibition of 80 luxury Bugatti automobiles (some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world).

If that already sounds like a lot to you, unbelievably, there’s even more! There will also be food tastings from top restaurants such as Tavern62, David Burke Kitchen, Woodpecker, salt & char, Morrissey’s and The Blue Hen, among many others. And if you’re not content to sit back and imbibe fine wine or eat delicious gourmet fare all day and night, you can help celebrity judges Burke and English determine the winners in a number of Iron Chef-style competitions between different local restaurants; go to the David Ortiz meet-and-greet from 7-7:50pm on Friday; or take part in an incredible party with “Big Papi” in a VIP nightclub, 8:30pm – 10pm. (Of course, getting into the meet-and-greet and VIP nightclub will cost you a little more.) And for a truly hands-on experience, check out the Adirondack Road Tour & Gourmet Luncheon from 10:30am-2:30pm on Friday, September 7, a road rally in a high class automobile through the gorgeous Adirondack Mountains that finishes at the historic Lake George Club for boat rides and a delicious luncheon on the lake.

And we’ve still barely scratched the surface! Get your tickets at spac.org and check out these other exquisitely fun events at the Saratoga Food & Wine Festival this weekend as well as some other fun happenings in the area.

Friday, September 7

Fired Up! – With David Ortiz, part of the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, 7pm at SPAC.

Live Music by The North & South Dakotas – 6-9pm at The Saratoga Winery.

Washington County, Cheese, Wine and Beer Tour – Friday and Saturday at various farms, restaurants and breweries in Washington County.

Capital District Labor Day Parade – One week after Labor Day, celebrate the parade at 5pm at the Albany Corning Preserve.

Sandy Hill Days – 2-10pm Friday and all day Saturday on Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Saturday, September 8

Grand Tasting – Part of the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, 12-4pm.

Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival – 1-9pm at Jennings Landing (or Corning Preserve Boat Launch in case of rain) in Albany.

Stockade Villager’s Outdoor Art Show – 10am – 4pm in Schenectady’s historic district.

30th Annual Malta Community Day – 10am – 4pm at Shenantaha Creek Park in Malta.

Sunday, September 9

Brunch with Colin Cowie and Celebrity Chef Todd English – Part of the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, 9-11am at SPAC.

2nd Annual Saratoga Grandparents Day Celebration – 1 – 4 pm at the Saratoga City Center.