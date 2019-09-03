fbpx

Zac Brown Band Brings Its Owl Tour Through SPAC

'saratoga living' was on hand for one of the last big show's of the summer.

The Zamily gets down to business. (Francesco D'Amico)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real opening for the Zac Brown Band. (Francesco D'Amico)

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real opening for the Zac Brown Band. (Francesco D'Amico)

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real opening for the Zac Brown Band. (Francesco D'Amico)

One audience member commented, of Lukas Nelson, “He was a little bit more rock and roll tonight!” (Francesco D'Amico)

Lukas Nelson's band's name, Promise of the Real, was taken from the Neil Young song “Walk On.” (Francesco D'Amico)

When Zac Brown hits the stage at SPAC, you know summer's almost over. (Francesco D'Amico)

Zac Brown promoting his new album, 'The Owl.' (Francesco D'Amico)

Everybody was shooting a little of their own video at the show. (Francesco D'Amico)

Clay Cook vamping on a barre chord. (Francesco D'Amico)

Zac Brown, leader of the Zac Brown Band. (Francesco D'Amico)

If shows at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) by the Dave Matthews Band or Phish mark the unofficial kickoff to the Saratoga summer, Zac Brown Band‘s annual appearance there marks its unofficial close.

Whereas last summer, the band showed up on September 30, well after the racetrack crowds had packed up and left for the season, this year, ZBB showed up exactly one month earlier, on August 30, with the last, long weekend of racing still in sight. Smart move. The band, with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real opening, showed up ready to rock. Blazing through a 28-song set, ZBB rocked a number of inventive cover songs, including Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” (you might remember this one from Isbell’s scorching set at the Palace Theatre last January); and a string in the five-song encore, including Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” (old standards you can hear on local classic rock station PYX 106.5, at least once or twice a day).

As he has all summer long, saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico has been hanging out in the pit, making everyone insanely jealous of his access to some of the biggest pop acts out there today. For more of D’Amico’s work from the SPAC/Live Nation summer slate, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

