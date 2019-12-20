2019 Year In Review: Looking Back At The Top ‘saratoga living’ Features

What a year it’s been! In 2019, saratoga living set out to produce even more engaging and insightful magazine features than ever before. It required a lot of hard work (and late nights) from our small editorial staff—not to mention, major hustle from our trusted freelance writers and staff photographers. And I truly believe we pulled it off.

On the day all of those great magazine features finally saw the light of day, they were also concurrently published on saratogaliving.com. And even if you can’t find, say, our 2019 “I Do!” issue anywhere in the Capital Region right now (it was a popular one), you can still read the great features from it on our website. They’re not going anywhere.

So, for all of you saratoga living fanatics out there, here’s a roadmap to our 2019 year in features. Below, you’ll find each magazine heading and some of the most popular features from each of them. For everything else, visit saratogaliving.com early and often.

2019 “I Do!” Issue

Cover Story: “Double Duty: A Saratoga Wedding Story Featuring One Bride, Two Ceremonies And One Perfect Day”

More Wedding Features:

“The Story: How Bob And Gerry Belisario Met, Fell In Love And Are Still Married More Than 70 Years Later”

“The Officiant: Saratogian Michael Oswalt On Officiating His Three Best Friends’ Weddings”

“The Scene: How Timothy And Jeremiah Tyrell Made Their Wedding Day A Downtown Saratoga Extravaganza”

“The Obstacle: Not Even Mother Nature Could Ruin Emily Eldridge Korn’s Dream Wedding”

“The Alternative: Eloping In Saratoga Is The Easiest—And Sometimes Best—Answer To A Forever Commitment”

“The Honeymoon: Dorado Beach Is So Luxurious That You’ll Never Want To Come Home”

One More For Good Luck:

“The Boys Of Mechanicville” (our most popular story of the year!)

2019 Design Issue

Cover Story: “Saratoga Bicycle Design Legend, Ben Serotta, Isn’t Done Yet—Not Even Close”

More Design Features:

“How Jane Fonda, Hollywood Legend (And Emma Willard Alum), Continues To Slay Her Style”

“How Grace Mirabella, The Iconic Vogue Editor In Chief And Skidmore Grad, Changed The American Fashion Landscape”

“Terry-Lynn Pellegri’s Stunning Images Of Compost Are Anything But Trash”

“World-Renowned Tiffany Windows Abound In The Capital Region”

“Cohoes Waterpark Design Firm Aquatic Development Group Continues Its Pursuit Of An Endless Summer”

“Artist James Niehues Is ‘The Ski Map Picasso’”

2019 Saratoga Summer Issue

Cover Story: “Honoring Saratoga’s Wonder Women: SPAC’s Elizabeth Sobol, Caffè Lena’s Sarah Craig And UPH’s Teddy Foster”

More Summer Features:

“Why Live Nation Loves SPAC”

“‘Low-Fi At 25: Celebrating The 25th Anniversary Of The Figgs’ ‘Low-Fi At Society High’”

“Opera Saratoga Lands The World Premiere Of ‘Ellen West’”

“Back To The Future: Saratoga’s Drive-Ins”

“Bolton Landing: An Appreciation Of The Real Lake George”

2019 “The Races!” Issue

Cover Story: “‘saratoga living’ Power List 2019: The 14 Most Powerful Names In Saratoga Horse Racing”

More “The Races!” Features:

“5 Powerhouse Women Who Represent The Future Of The Thoroughbred Racing World”

“They’re Just Like Us: 12 Celebrity Thoroughbred Owners”

“Get To Know Dave Erb, The Oldest-Living Kentucky Derby And Belmont Stakes-Winning Jockey”

“West Point Thoroughbreds’ Sure Bet”

“How This Jockey Fought His Way Back From Homelessness”

“Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town”

2019 The Best Of Everything Issue

Cover Story: “Dorinda Medley Gets Real: The Breakout Star Of Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Spends A Day In Saratoga”

More ‘Best Of’ Features:

“Best Of Saratoga: The 2019 Ultimate A2Z Guide”

“Yaddo, Without Words” + “Yaddo, With Words”

“Saratoga’s Water: The Story You Have To Read”

“Hiding In Plain Sight: Mills Entertainment, A Division Of Hollywood Juggernaut CAA, Is In Downtown Saratoga”

“How The General Electric Company Changed Schenectady—And Everything In Its Wake—Forever”

“Man, Does The Capital Region Love Its Tribute Bands Or What?”

2019 Holiday Issue

Cover Package:

“Marylou Whitney: The Savior Of Saratoga” (with brand-new introduction)

“9 Reasons To Love ‘The Queen Of Saratoga,’ Marylou Whitney”

“Remembering An Icon: Local VIPs Memorialize Marylou Whitney”

“Spotlight On ‘saratoga living’ Cover Photographer Alexis Rodríguez-Duarte”

More Holiday Features:

“The ‘saratoga living’ 10 Under 40: The Future Of Saratoga Philanthropy”

“Into Africa: How Saratoga’s The Giving Circle Is Fighting Poverty Around The World”

“Saratoga Gives Back: ‘saratoga living’ Partners With Local Charitable Organizations For Our ‘Giving Gift Guide’”

“Could Corinth’s Dr. Magali Haas Be PTSD’s Game Changer?”

“Paul Newman’s Upstate Legacy: A Glimpse Inside Double H Ranch”

“Bridie Farrell, Retired US Speedskater And Sexual Abuse Survivor, Takes Her Cause National”

Dubai Package:

“Experience Racing At Its Finest At The Dubai World Cup”

“Dubai: Design Capital Of The World”

“What To Do In Dubai While At Horse Racing’s International World Cup“