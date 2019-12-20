fbpx

2019 Year In Review: Looking Back At The Top ‘saratoga living’ Features

Take a look at the lion's share of our 2019 features—including six cover stories—from this year's magazines.

'saratoga living' published six issues this year.

What a year it’s been! In 2019, saratoga living set out to produce even more engaging and insightful magazine features than ever before. It required a lot of hard work (and late nights) from our small editorial staff—not to mention, major hustle from our trusted freelance writers and staff photographers. And I truly believe we pulled it off.

On the day all of those great magazine features finally saw the light of day, they were also concurrently published on saratogaliving.com. And even if you can’t find, say, our 2019 “I Do!” issue anywhere in the Capital Region right now (it was a popular one), you can still read the great features from it on our website. They’re not going anywhere.

So, for all of you saratoga living fanatics out there, here’s a roadmap to our 2019 year in features. Below, you’ll find each magazine heading and some of the most popular features from each of them. For everything else, visit saratogaliving.com early and often.

Saratoga Wedding
Bonita Banerjee, M.D. and her husband, Alex, at Saratoga National Golf Course, the venue for the second ceremony of their jam-packed wedding day. (Matt Ramos)

2019 “I Do!” Issue

Cover Story: “Double Duty: A Saratoga Wedding Story Featuring One Bride, Two Ceremonies And One Perfect Day

More Wedding Features:

The Story: How Bob And Gerry Belisario Met, Fell In Love And Are Still Married More Than 70 Years Later

The Officiant: Saratogian Michael Oswalt On Officiating His Three Best Friends’ Weddings

The Scene: How Timothy And Jeremiah Tyrell Made Their Wedding Day A Downtown Saratoga Extravaganza

The Obstacle: Not Even Mother Nature Could Ruin Emily Eldridge Korn’s Dream Wedding

The Alternative: Eloping In Saratoga Is The Easiest—And Sometimes Best—Answer To A Forever Commitment

The Honeymoon: Dorado Beach Is So Luxurious That You’ll Never Want To Come Home

One More For Good Luck:

The Boys Of Mechanicville” (our most popular story of the year!)

Ben Serotta
Ben Serotta is legendary for his custom creations, which are considered to be the “Lamborghini of bicycles.” (Dori Fitzpatrick)

2019 Design Issue

Cover Story: “Saratoga Bicycle Design Legend, Ben Serotta, Isn’t Done Yet—Not Even Close

More Design Features:

How Jane Fonda, Hollywood Legend (And Emma Willard Alum), Continues To Slay Her Style

How Grace Mirabella, The Iconic Vogue Editor In Chief And Skidmore Grad, Changed The American Fashion Landscape

Terry-Lynn Pellegri’s Stunning Images Of Compost Are Anything But Trash

World-Renowned Tiffany Windows Abound In The Capital Region

Cohoes Waterpark Design Firm Aquatic Development Group Continues Its Pursuit Of An Endless Summer

Artist James Niehues Is ‘The Ski Map Picasso’

(from left) UPH’s Teddy Foster, SPAC’s Elizabeth Sobol and Caffè Lena’s Sarah Craig. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

2019 Saratoga Summer Issue

Cover Story: “Honoring Saratoga’s Wonder Women: SPAC’s Elizabeth Sobol, Caffè Lena’s Sarah Craig And UPH’s Teddy Foster

More Summer Features:

Why Live Nation Loves SPAC

‘Low-Fi At 25: Celebrating The 25th Anniversary Of The Figgs’ ‘Low-Fi At Society High’

Opera Saratoga Lands The World Premiere Of ‘Ellen West’

Back To The Future: Saratoga’s Drive-Ins

Bolton Landing: An Appreciation Of The Real Lake George

Power List
‘saratoga living’ cover subject and star trainer Todd Pletcher won his first Breeders’ Cup Classic with Vino Rosso. (Susie Raisher)

2019 “The Races!” Issue

Cover Story: “‘saratoga living’ Power List 2019: The 14 Most Powerful Names In Saratoga Horse Racing

More “The Races!” Features:

5 Powerhouse Women Who Represent The Future Of The Thoroughbred Racing World

They’re Just Like Us: 12 Celebrity Thoroughbred Owners

Get To Know Dave Erb, The Oldest-Living Kentucky Derby And Belmont Stakes-Winning Jockey

West Point Thoroughbreds’ Sure Bet

How This Jockey Fought His Way Back From Homelessness

Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ star, Dorinda Medley, lives it up in Saratoga. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

2019 The Best Of Everything Issue

Cover Story: “Dorinda Medley Gets Real: The Breakout Star Of Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Spends A Day In Saratoga

More ‘Best Of’ Features:

Best Of Saratoga: The 2019 Ultimate A2Z Guide

Yaddo, Without Words” + “Yaddo, With Words

Saratoga’s Water: The Story You Have To Read

Hiding In Plain Sight: Mills Entertainment, A Division Of Hollywood Juggernaut CAA, Is In Downtown Saratoga

How The General Electric Company Changed Schenectady—And Everything In Its Wake—Forever

Man, Does The Capital Region Love Its Tribute Bands Or What?

Marylou Whitney’s main Saratoga residence, Cady Hill, was one of more than ten properties she owned around the world. (Alexis Rodríguez-Duarte)

2019 Holiday Issue

Cover Package:
Marylou Whitney: The Savior Of Saratoga” (with brand-new introduction)
9 Reasons To Love ‘The Queen Of Saratoga,’ Marylou Whitney
Remembering An Icon: Local VIPs Memorialize Marylou Whitney
Spotlight On ‘saratoga living’ Cover Photographer Alexis Rodríguez-Duarte

More Holiday Features:

The ‘saratoga living’ 10 Under 40: The Future Of Saratoga Philanthropy

Into Africa: How Saratoga’s The Giving Circle Is Fighting Poverty Around The World

Saratoga Gives Back: ‘saratoga living’ Partners With Local Charitable Organizations For Our ‘Giving Gift Guide’

Could Corinth’s Dr. Magali Haas Be PTSD’s Game Changer?

Paul Newman’s Upstate Legacy: A Glimpse Inside Double H Ranch

Bridie Farrell, Retired US Speedskater And Sexual Abuse Survivor, Takes Her Cause National

Dubai Package:
Experience Racing At Its Finest At The Dubai World Cup
Dubai: Design Capital Of The World
What To Do In Dubai While At Horse Racing’s International World Cup

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

