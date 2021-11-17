The Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed

Let’s be honest: Saratoga Springs is a diverse crowd. Depending on where your own interests fit in, picking out the perfect gift for your great aunt Sue who lives on North Broadway or your twentysomething grandson Brad, who is always talking about some place called “The Shoe” (whatever that is), can be even more stressful than finding parking on Broadway during holiday shopping hours.

That’s where Saratoga Living comes in. We’ve divided the entire population of Saratoga Springs—all 28,000 of you—into eight groups and tasked a representative Saratogian from each group with picking three gifts they’d love (hint, hint) to receive this holiday season.

But hold on to those purse strings for just a second longer—there’s more. We also identified four Saratogians who totally slayed these past two pandemic years by pursuing new passions: exploring the (naturally social distanced) great outdoors, opening up a home gym, becoming a pandemic dog parent, and getting really, really into charcuterie. Sound like someone you know?

That’s it. That’s all we’ve got. Still not inspired? You can never go wrong with a gift card from your favorite Saratoga small business.

Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for gifts for a new “type” of Saratogian. First up, the Gala-Goer!